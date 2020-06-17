DANOWSKYWas born on July 1, 1943 in Queens, New York and passed away on June 6, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA. Shy, funny, smart and big-hearted, she was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend. Always a scholar, reader, writer, poet, National Honor Society member, graduate of Western College for Women (Miami University), Oxford, Ohio, 1965, with honors. She pursued a Master's degree in Special Education and was dedicated to the field of Early Childhood Education. As a longtime preschool teacher and playgroup facilitator, she helped thousands of children and their families overcome school-related and parenting challenges. She spent many years towards the end of her career working with and supporting autistic children. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Danowsky, her adoring sons, Howard Lodish, Michael Lodish and Mark Danowsky, and her brother, Jonathan Santlofer.

[from] "Sounds for Paula"

Her tears stopped

As her eyes closed

Set for a sound

She had never heard

-Roberta Santlofer

