|
|
RENDON
ROBERTO, M.D.
Of Chalfont, PA passed away February 27, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Halliday) Rendon. He is the loving father of Catherine, Patrick, Mary Jo and Maria Rendon. Grandfather of Christopher and Sophia Rendon, Bruno Maria and Pau Anselm Costa, Beatriz and Nicholas Labadan. He is the half-brother of Leonel and Luis Emilio Rendon. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11 A.M., Immaculate Conception Church, 606 West Ave., Jenkintown. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Rotary Inter-national's Global Polio Eradication Initiative at: www.endpolio.org
Bill and Melinda Gates will double your contribution.
Friends invited to visit the full online obituary at
www.fitzpatrickabington.com
FITZPATRICK
FUNERAL HOME, Abington
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020