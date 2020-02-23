Home

ROSENBERG
ROBIN E., M.D


Suddenly Feb. 9, 2020. Age 69. Beloved husband of Irene E. (nee Malloy). Devoted father of Christopher. Loving brother of Randy (Ellen) Rosenberg and Peter (Abbe) Rosenberg. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his 4 rescue dogs.
Relatives, friends, employees of the Trevose Surgical Center, Jefferson Health System, Holy Redeemer Hospital and the Undine Barge Club are invited to offer condolences to his family Sunday, March 1, 2020, after 12 P.M., at his family residence. Donations in Robin's name may be made to Wags Rescue, P.O. Box 1514, Southampton, PA 18966 or online at www.wagsrescue.org via Paypal. Please make note that the donation is made in Robin's memory.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
