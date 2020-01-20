|
|
KAISERMAN ROBINSON
CONSTANCE
January 18, 2020 of New York, NY. Beloved mother of Homer (Lisa Zahren) Robinson and Lyle (Thomas Beebe) Robinson. Cherished sister of Ronald (Rachelle) Kaiserman and the late Kenneth (Susan) Kaiserman. Loving grandmother of Bodhi, Talia, Theo, Finn and Felix. Daughter of the late Kevy (Hortense) Kaiserman. Relatives and friends are invited to services Wednesday January 22, 11 A.M. at Mishkan Shalom 4101 Freeland Ave. Phila., PA 19128. Int. Mt. Sharon Cemetery. The family will return to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Kaiserman and request that contributions in her memory be made to CreativityforPeace.Org
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 20, 2020