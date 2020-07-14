1/
ROCCO CAVALIERI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROCCO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAVALIERI
ROCCO
Passed away on July 12, 2020. Devoted husband of Splendora (nee Cordivari). Beloved father of Rocco (Teresa) Cavalieri and Antoinette (Robert) Pracilio. Grandfather of Valerie, Victoria and Alexander. Great grandfather of Kylee and Bear. Predeceased by his three brothers and one sister. Also survived by his beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viewing Thursday 10:00 A.M. at St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donation to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved