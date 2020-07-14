ROCCO CAVALIERI

CAVALIERIROCCO
Passed away on July 12, 2020. Devoted husband of Splendora (nee Cordivari). Beloved father of Rocco (Teresa) Cavalieri and Antoinette (Robert) Pracilio. Grandfather of Valerie, Victoria and Alexander. Great grandfather of Kylee and Bear. Predeceased by his three brothers and one sister. Also survived by his beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viewing Thursday 10:00 A.M. at St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donation to the American Cancer Society
or American Heart Association
would be appreciated.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 14, 2020.