ROCCO CAVALIERI
CAVALIERI
ROCCO
Passed away on July 12, 2020. Devoted husband of Splendora (nee Cordivari). Beloved father of Rocco (Teresa) Cavalieri and Antoinette (Robert) Pracilio. Grandfather of Valerie, Victoria and Alexander. Great grandfather of Kylee and Bear. Predeceased by his three brothers and one sister. Also survived by his beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viewing Thursday 10:00 A.M. at St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donation to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association would be appreciated.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
Funeral services provided by
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
