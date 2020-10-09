On October 7, 2020, of Runnemede, formerly of South Philadelphia. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marie (nee Petito). Devoted father of Roxanne Mohnacs (Joe), Esther Marie Gigante-Harvey (Thad) and Andrea DiGiovanni (Paul). Loving grandpop of Joseph Rocco and Marisa. Dear brother-in-law of Marie Petito and the late John Petito. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Dr. Gigante proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Holy Child Parish where he served as an usher and altar server. Dr. Gigante was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Order Sons of Italy in America and the Chadmoore Club. Dr. Gigante received his Undergraduate Degree from West Chester State Teachers College and his Master's Degree from Temple University. He then received a Fellowship from Harvard University and Doctorate in Education from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Gigante retired after 40+ years from the School District of Philadelphia as a school administrator. There will be a Viewing from 6 to 8 P.M. Sunday eve and 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Monday at Holy Child Parish, St. Maria Goretti RC Church, Runnemede. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dr. Gigante's memory to the Columbus Forum Scholarship Fund, 2340 S. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19145. Family and friends may share memories www.GardnerFuneralHome.com