MARTINO





June 29, 2020, of Villanova, PA. Beloved husband of Barbara I. Martino (nee D'Iorio). Devoted father of Peter, Joseph, Paul and John. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing Sunday July 5th, 4-6 P.M. ator on Monday July 6th from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at St. Katharine of Siena Church, Lancaster and Aberdeen Aves., Wayne, PA with Funeral Mass to commence at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will follow in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.*Due to Covid 19, any attendees will be required to wear a mask, observe social distancing and refrain from physical contact. His family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Martino's memory be made in support of Catholic education to The Rocco & Barbara Martino Foundation, in care of Stradley, Ronon, Stevens & Young, Attn: Michele Lubis, 2005 Market St., Ste. 2600, Phila., PA 19103.

www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

