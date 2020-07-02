1/1
DR. ROCCO LEONARD MARTINO
1929 - 2020
MARTINO
DR. ROCCO LEONARD


June 29, 2020, of Villanova, PA. Beloved husband of Barbara I. Martino (nee D'Iorio). Devoted father of Peter, Joseph, Paul and John. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing Sunday July 5th, 4-6 P.M. at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore PA or on Monday July 6th from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at St. Katharine of Siena Church, Lancaster and Aberdeen Aves., Wayne, PA with Funeral Mass to commence at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will follow in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.*Due to Covid 19, any attendees will be required to wear a mask, observe social distancing and refrain from physical contact. His family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Martino's memory be made in support of Catholic education to The Rocco & Barbara Martino Foundation, in care of Stradley, Ronon, Stevens & Young, Attn: Michele Lubis, 2005 Market St., Ste. 2600, Phila., PA 19103.

www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
JUL
6
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Katharine of Siena Church
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
July 1, 2020
We were privileged to have met Dr. Martino and his family, and he will surely be missed. His legacy will live on in the many lives he has touched. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.
James and Carol Trettin
Friend
July 1, 2020
Barbara & Rocky (2008)
July 1, 2020
Rocky &amp; Boys (Christmas 1975)
