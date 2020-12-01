87, of Broomall, PA, passed away on November 27th, 2020 after suffering a stroke before Thanksgiving. Rocco was born on New Year's Day, 1933 to Epifanio and Filippa Triolo, immigrants from Ali Terme, Sicily who ran a store in the Italian Market in South Philadelphia. Rocco earned his BS from St Joseph's College and his Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1958 at the University of Pennsylvania. Upon graduation, Dr. Triolo accepted a job at the foam division of Scott Paper Company. By 1970, he was the Director of Research and Development where he earned multiple patents. He continued with the company as a VP as it became Scott Foam, GFI and Foamex. Universally respected, Dr. Triolo was inducted into the Polyurethane Foam Association Hall of Fame for his many contributions. At Penn, he met his beloved wife Anne Marie Fengler and they wed in Philadelphia in 1959. He is survived by his wife, his four children - Victoria (Steve Bennett), Michele (Dan) Fairbanks, Thomas (Jen) and Richard; his grandchildren, Allison Bennett, Regina Fairbanks, Kailea Fairbanks, Tomas John "T.J." Triolo, Cassie Triolo, Suzi Fairbanks, Orion "Doc" Del Rosario and Sebastian Kitzan Malic, 3 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brothers Anthony and Joseph and his sisters Grace Severino, Rose D'Urso, Marie Triolo and Judy Peraino and is survived by his many dear nieces and nephews. Anne Marie and Rocco shared their love of fine dining, opera, classical music, travel and reading. A marvel in the kitchen, a dapper dresser (with his signature Countess Mara necktie), Rocco was a born raconteur and possessed great personal charm and wit including being a master of the pun in all its forms. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to Opera Philadelphia or the Department of Chemistry at Saint Joseph's University.