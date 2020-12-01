1/1
Dr. Rocco P. "Rick" Triolo
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rocco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
87, of Broomall, PA, passed away on November 27th, 2020 after suffering a stroke before Thanksgiving. Rocco was born on New Year's Day, 1933 to Epifanio and Filippa Triolo, immigrants from Ali Terme, Sicily who ran a store in the Italian Market in South Philadelphia. Rocco earned his BS from St Joseph's College and his Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1958 at the University of Pennsylvania. Upon graduation, Dr. Triolo accepted a job at the foam division of Scott Paper Company. By 1970, he was the Director of Research and Development where he earned multiple patents. He continued with the company as a VP as it became Scott Foam, GFI and Foamex. Universally respected, Dr. Triolo was inducted into the Polyurethane Foam Association Hall of Fame for his many contributions. At Penn, he met his beloved wife Anne Marie Fengler and they wed in Philadelphia in 1959. He is survived by his wife, his four children - Victoria (Steve Bennett), Michele (Dan) Fairbanks, Thomas (Jen) and Richard; his grandchildren, Allison Bennett, Regina Fairbanks, Kailea Fairbanks, Tomas John "T.J." Triolo, Cassie Triolo, Suzi Fairbanks, Orion "Doc" Del Rosario and Sebastian Kitzan Malic, 3 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brothers Anthony and Joseph and his sisters Grace Severino, Rose D'Urso, Marie Triolo and Judy Peraino and is survived by his many dear nieces and nephews. Anne Marie and Rocco shared their love of fine dining, opera, classical music, travel and reading. A marvel in the kitchen, a dapper dresser (with his signature Countess Mara necktie), Rocco was a born raconteur and possessed great personal charm and wit including being a master of the pun in all its forms. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to Opera Philadelphia or the Department of Chemistry at Saint Joseph's University.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Johanna Schaaf
Friend
November 30, 2020
Wonderful man with a witty sense of humor. My condolences to the whole family.
Cris
November 30, 2020
Very sorry for your loss! Please accept our thoughts and prayers for your family! Condolences
Jeffrey A Granata
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
What an amazing person Uncle Rick was and what a remarkable life. I feel so
lucky that I he was apart of my life. I will
remember and cherish the moments of
laughter and our discussions
of who was better opera singer Pavarotti or Domingo. You are all in my heart and prayers.
Tricia Triolo
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved