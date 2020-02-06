|
IORIO
ROCCO V.
Age 96, February 5, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was the owner of R & R Machine Shop for many years until 2016. Rocco had an incred-ible work ethic and tremendous heart. Loving husband for over 70 years to Rosemarie (nee Barbieri). Father of Roxanne Tini (Anthony DeStefano), Joseph, Rita Melaney (Michael Tesauro), and the late Ricky Barbieri. Pop-Pop of Erik Saracino (Micaela), Gia Marie Moore (Justin), Stephanie Ann Monaghan (Sean); great-grand-father of Christian, Francesca Rose, Joseph, Jacob, Gianna, and Sean James. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday (tomorrow), from 8:30 to 10 A.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020