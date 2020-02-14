|
|
FONTANILLA
DR. RODOLFO C.
Age 84, of Moorestown, NJ passed away in the comfort of his own home while surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Dr. Fontanilla was born and raised in the Philippines and emigrated to the United States in the late 60's. He had resided in Upper Darby, PA and Mount Laurel, NJ before moving to Moorestown 30 years ago. Rodolfo was extremely passionate about his work and his patients, having practiced medicine in Philadelphia for over 40 years. He was also devoted to his faith and enjoyed gardening in his leisure. But above all, he cherished the time spent with his family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Dr. Fontanilla was predeceased by his beloved spouse, Nenita Fontanilla and his siblings, Florentino, Alejandro and Rosario. He is survived by his sons, Arnold Glen (Kristi), Roderick, John Rodolfo (Hiral); brothers, Ricardo, Lazaro Jr., Mariano; sisters, Elena and Melecia; grandchildren, Joseph Rodolfo, Nicholas Arnold, Maya Rosamaria, Leela Kusum, Asha Nenita.
Viewings will be held on Sunday, February 16th from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. and again on Monday, February 17th from 8:45 to 9:45 both at the MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. on Monday, February 17th at Our Lady Good Counsel RC Church, 42 W. Main Street, Moorestown, NJ. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020