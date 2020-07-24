ULSHAFERJuly 21, 2020, 63, born in Phila., PA on Oct. 17, 1956 to Roger Sr. and Margaret.; the first of 7 children. Father of Dawn Ridgell (Doug) and grandfather to 3. Survived by his parents and brothers Scott (Anne), Craig (Karen), sisters Cathy and Susan Carosiello (Gus), and companion of Darlene Kane. Predeceased by his sister Margaret and brother Christopher. Graduate of St. Thomas Moore H.S. prior to a career in local banking at First Pennsylvania, Core States, Royal Bank and PNC as a V.P. of Commercial Loans. Roger was an avid Phillies, Flyers and Eagles fan. He enjoyed the Pocono mts. and Jersey shore and visiting his parents and sisters in SW Florida. Cremation and final arrangements to be handled by, ceremonies private. Deepest appre-ciation to the staff of St. John Neumann for their compassion during his battle with cancer.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

