ROGER M. ULSHAFER Jr.
1956 - 2020
ULSHAFER
ROGER M. JR.
July 21, 2020, 63, born in Phila., PA on Oct. 17, 1956 to Roger Sr. and Margaret.; the first of 7 children. Father of Dawn Ridgell (Doug) and grandfather to 3. Survived by his parents and brothers Scott (Anne), Craig (Karen), sisters Cathy and Susan Carosiello (Gus), and companion of Darlene Kane. Predeceased by his sister Margaret and brother Christopher. Graduate of St. Thomas Moore H.S. prior to a career in local banking at First Pennsylvania, Core States, Royal Bank and PNC as a V.P. of Commercial Loans. Roger was an avid Phillies, Flyers and Eagles fan. He enjoyed the Pocono mts. and Jersey shore and visiting his parents and sisters in SW Florida. Cremation and final arrangements to be handled by BURNS FUNERAL HOME, ceremonies private. Deepest appre-ciation to the staff of St. John Neumann for their compassion during his battle with cancer.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers! It is well appreciated. May he Rest In Peace!
Scott Ulshafer
Brother
July 24, 2020
Condolences to Dawn Marie and family.
Barbara A. Bradley
Friend
July 24, 2020
I remember Rodger as a handsome and kind man. Thankful he is a peace.
Helen ODonnell
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Dear Friends,
I’m so saddened to hear of the loss of your son and brother . The great times and dinner with the Ulshafer family brings back fond memories in the past . Know you are all in my thoughts and prayers.May Roger Rest In Peace .
With deepest sympathy
and ❤ Love , Vince Rossi
Vince Rossi
Friend
