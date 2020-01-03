Home

ROGER TAYLOR

ROGER TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR
ROGER A.


Age 72, Dec. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa R. (nee Roberts) of Broomall; also survived by by his sister-in-law Carmen Tate (Steven) and 7 nieces and nephews. He was prede-ceased by his sister Sandra Blithe. Memorial Service Saturday Jan. 25th, 11 A.M. in St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 2220 Sproul Rd., Broomall, PA 19008 where friends may call after 10 A.M. Donations to Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA, 919 Walnut St., Suite 700, Phila., PA 19107. Interment St. Mark's Memorial Gardens.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020
