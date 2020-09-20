88, of Wallingford and most recently of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, died peacefully September 16th, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Barbarann (Skelly) Wright. Roland is survived by his children, Julie Hyland (husband Thomas) of Havertown, PA, Jennifer Erickson (husband Peter) of Milwaukee, WI, and James Wright (wife Melissa) of Wallingford, PA, seven loving grandchildren, and cousins David Duncombe and Connie' Skelly. Born in Philadelphia, he attended Central High School and Penn, working as an editor for both student newspapers. He served in the Army in post-war Korea, where he continued as a journalist. Some of his articles appeared in Stars and Stripes. In the years that followed, he worked for the Daily Local News of West Chester, and as managing editor of The Main Line Times, during which time he met wife Barbarann. They would marry in 1966. He also worked for The Anchorage Daily Times, the Delaware County Daily Times, and King of Prussia's Today's Post. In 1975, Roland found a home at The News Journal in Wilmington, Delaware, where he would remain for the next three decades. Funeral Services will be held at the DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020. Visitation will run from 5:00-7:00 with a Funeral Service at 7:00. A private burial will take place on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting local journalism. Consider a subscription to your local newspaper or a donation to Central High School: https://centralhighalumni.com/support/
