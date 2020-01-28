|
|
HOWLEY
RON
Died on January 25, 2020 in Haddonfield, NJ. Ron was born on January 23, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA. As a youngster, he fished the Wissahickon Creek and played youth sports in Philadelphia's 21st Ward. Ron attended Roxborough High School and excelled in athletics. His senior year, he was named to the Golden Eleven, the best eleven football players in the city. In 1954, Ron entered Temple University and would play on the football and track teams. He captained the 1957 Temple football team and was a loyal Temple supporter. He met the true love of his life, Sally Ann Keller, and they were married for sixty-two years.
Ron taught and coached at Triton, Frankford, West Philadelphia and Roxborough High Schools. He and Sally adored their grandchildren and supported their many activities. They also supported their church and participated in a numerous volunteer activities.
Ron was predeceased in death by his grandparents, Ted and Laura Howley, his parents, Harold and Marie Howley, and daughter-in-law Tish Howley. He is survived by his wife Sally, Aunt Arvilla Walson, sisters Judy Gerheart and Donna Howley, sons Rick (Debbie), Ron (Randi), Paul, Ted (Carole), Tim (Elaine) and Andy (Allison), 17 grand-children and 7 great-grand-children.
The family will receive visitors at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 901 Hopkins Ave., Haddon Township, NJ 08033 on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00. Guests are invited to join the family at The Kove, Audubon, NJ after the mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to in memory of Ron and Tish Howley.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020