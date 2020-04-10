Home

RON STEIN


1941 - 2020
RON STEIN Notice
STEIN
RON


79, died at home in Wallingford, from heart failure on April 2, 2020. The only child of Raymond Stein and Margaret Stewart, he worked 25 years as a manager and mechanical engineer for Westinghouse Power Generation Service Division. He had a small business, In Control Management Systems, with a manufacturing shop and held two patents for the Threadstone.
His wife, Doris Landers Stein; son Raymond; daughters, Anne Marie, Patty and Mary, step-sons, George and David Leslie; his beloved grandchildren and extended family hope you will remember him as a devoted friend.
We plan a Celebration of Life for April 2021 near the anniversary of Ron's passing. May we have grown better in some ways because of our experiences during this time of COVID-19.
Please stay connected with us.
We have a guestbook and online eulogy at

cavanaghfuneralhome.com

If it is your tradition to make a memorial gift, may we suggest Providence Animal Center or Project Home.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020
