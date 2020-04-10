|
STEIN
RON
79, died at home in Wallingford, from heart failure on April 2, 2020. The only child of Raymond Stein and Margaret Stewart, he worked 25 years as a manager and mechanical engineer for Westinghouse Power Generation Service Division. He had a small business, In Control Management Systems, with a manufacturing shop and held two patents for the Threadstone.
His wife, Doris Landers Stein; son Raymond; daughters, Anne Marie, Patty and Mary, step-sons, George and David Leslie; his beloved grandchildren and extended family hope you will remember him as a devoted friend.
We plan a Celebration of Life for April 2021 near the anniversary of Ron's passing. May we have grown better in some ways because of our experiences during this time of COVID-19.
Please stay connected with us.
We have a guestbook and online eulogy at
If it is your tradition to make a memorial gift, may we suggest Providence Animal Center or Project Home.
