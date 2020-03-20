|
HAMILTON
RONA (nee Gilbert)
March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Hamilton; cherished daughter of the late Steve and Barbara Gilbert; loving mother of Christopher (Kristin) Hamilton; adoring grandmother of GiGi, Lola and Mila; treasured sister of Lloyd Gilbert (Lizanne Johnson). Her legacy will live on through all of them.
Rona was a Temple University Alumni and taught at Barry Elementary School in West Philadelphia. She took immense pride in her work and invested her most precious resources into her students, her time and her belief in them. She carried this into retirement, when she became a student teaching mentor at UPenn.
Above all, Rona loved being a mother and grandmother. Her best times were on the sidelines with family and friends cheer-ing on her son and grandchildren. She loved to see her people win, on or off the field. She rejoiced in celebrating those she loved. No victory or milestone was too small.
Rona enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: dirtying her hands in the garden, shopping, and finding a deal on the stylish clothes that made her so put-together. She was a collector of memories and loved to reminisce with friends over wine. Her friends became family and they enjoyed many a good meal and a show in the city together. Her best times were in Ventnor City with Lloyd and Lizanne, Aunt Marilyn (Mitzi) Greenberg, late Uncle Lawrence Greenberg, and cousins Penny, Lee, Ricki and Bob. The simplicity of those summer days, with sandy ice-cream cones and salty kisses, brought Rona the most joy. A Memorial Service for Rona will be held at a later date. Contribu-tions in her honor may be made to Media Providence Friends School or Pennsylvania SPCA.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 20, 2020