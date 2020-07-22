ABBONIZIO





Of West Chester, Pa. passed away suddenly on July 17, 2020. He is the loving father of Nicole (Salvatore) DiPalma, Joseph A. (Christen) Abbonizio, and Alissa Abbonizio. He also is the devoted grandfather of Mirella, Lucia, and Michael DiPalma, Lia, Juliette, and Bella Abbonizio. Ronnie is the beloved son of Mary (nee DiBona) and the late Donato "Dan" Abbonizio. He is the brother of Daniel N. (Cynthia) Abbonizio, Steven G. (Mary Ann) Abbonizio, and Linda M. Abbonizio. Ron was born in Bryn Mawr Hospital and grew up in the Ardmore section of Havertown. He graduated from Haverford High School where he played for their football team. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday from 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. inand to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 1 P.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083. The interment will be following the Mass in St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Ron's name to the Haverford High School Alumni Association, 200 Mill Rd., Havertown, PA 19083 would be appreciated.Due to the ongoing pandemic, all attendees will be required to wear masks, observe social distancing, and restrain from physical contact, Thank you.