RONALD A. ABBONIZIO
ABBONIZIO
RONALD A.


Of West Chester, Pa. passed away suddenly on July 17, 2020. He is the loving father of Nicole (Salvatore) DiPalma, Joseph A. (Christen) Abbonizio, and Alissa Abbonizio. He also is the devoted grandfather of Mirella, Lucia, and Michael DiPalma, Lia, Juliette, and Bella Abbonizio. Ronnie is the beloved son of Mary (nee DiBona) and the late Donato "Dan" Abbonizio. He is the brother of Daniel N. (Cynthia) Abbonizio, Steven G. (Mary Ann) Abbonizio, and Linda M. Abbonizio. Ron was born in Bryn Mawr Hospital and grew up in the Ardmore section of Havertown. He graduated from Haverford High School where he played for their football team. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday from 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083 and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 1 P.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083. The interment will be following the Mass in St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Ron's name to the Haverford High School Alumni Association, 200 Mill Rd., Havertown, PA 19083 would be appreciated.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, all attendees will be required to wear masks, observe social distancing, and restrain from physical contact, Thank you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Stretch Funeral Home
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Denis Church
July 22, 2020
Dear Abbonizio Family and Barbara,

Our sincerest condolences on your loss.
Ronnie was truly one of the nicest people you could ever know. Just a great guy!
May the many happy memories of him comfort you during this difficult time.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you.

Love,

Jim & Lynne Haddad
JAMES HADDAD
Friend
