RONALD A. RODDY

August 29, 2020





Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Osiecki) for 53 years; dear brother of Dorothy Brogan; godfather of Gina Carrol, Ashley Kerrigan and Aiden Gilbert; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, employees of Jacquins, Villas Elks, Villas Fishermans Club are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Thursday at Mother of Divine Grace Church, 2900 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria from 9:30 A.M. until his 11 A.M. Funeral Mass. Int. Oakland Cemetery.



