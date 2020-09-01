1/
RONALD A. RODDY
August 29, 2020


Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Osiecki) for 53 years; dear brother of Dorothy Brogan; godfather of Gina Carrol, Ashley Kerrigan and Aiden Gilbert; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, employees of Jacquins, Villas Elks, Villas Fishermans Club are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Thursday at Mother of Divine Grace Church, 2900 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria from 9:30 A.M. until his 11 A.M. Funeral Mass. Int. Oakland Cemetery.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Mother of Divine Grace Church
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Mother of Divine Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
