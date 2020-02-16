Home

Lambie Funeral Home
8000 Rowland Street
Philadelphia, PA 19136
(215) 332-6110
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lambie Funeral Home
8000 Rowland Street
Philadelphia, PA 19136
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Lambie Funeral Home
8000 Rowland Street
Philadelphia, PA 19136
RONALD BELL RAINEY


1945 - 2020
RONALD BELL RAINEY Notice
RAINEY
RONALD BELL


Age 74, of Philadelphia passed away on February 13, 2020. Loving son of the late Samuel and Evelyn (Bell) Rainey. He leaves behind his brother Robert, sister-in-law Betsy, nephew Jonathan Rainey and niece Kristin (Erich) Sizelove. He also leaves behind his cherished grandnephews, Sam and Max and last but not least many close devoted friends. Relatives and friends may greet his family on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at LAMBIE FUNERAL HOME 8000 Rowland Ave, Phila., PA 19136 (at Rhawn St.) His Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be private at his family's request. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Ronald's memory to VNA Hospice, 3300 Henry Ave., Phila., PA 19129 or online tunnels2towers.org would be appreciated.

www.lambiefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
