Of Havertown, Pa. passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was 69 years old. He is the loving husband of Nancy Ann (nee Barr) Seiboth. The beloved father of Laura Ann (Jonathan) Gowen, Matthew P. (Maureen) Seiboth, and Rachel B. (Glenn) Snyder. He is the devoted grandfather of Nina, Scarlett, and Sadie Gowen, Molly, Mikey, and Meghan Seiboth, and Cole, and Wyatt Snyder. Ronald is the dear son of Frank and the late Nancy Lucille (nee Montgomery) Seiboth. He is the brother of Nancy Hinterlieter, and Barbara Correle. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9 A.M. to 10:50 A.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd. Havertown, Pa. 19083. The interment will take place in East Coventry Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mr. Seiboth's name to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research 340 South Lemon Ave. #3620, Walnut, CA. 91789 (research@fpwr.org) would be appreciated.



