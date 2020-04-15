|
|
DANDREA
RONALD "RONNIE"
57, of Vineland, passed away on April 11, 2020, after a gallant and courageous fight with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his family at home.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Sandi (Milam) Dandrea; daughter Deanna Dandrea; son Adam Dandrea (Michelle Glass); daughter Ali Dandrea; mother Marie Dandrea; brothers, Frank Dandrea (Donna) and Steve Dandrea (Mary); brother-in-law Michael Milam; sister-in-law Sue Gaffney (Mike); brother-in-law Matthew Milam (Karen); cousins who were like brothers, Bobby, Michael, Bruce & Brian Lepore; special cousin Mary Rose Lepore and many nieces, nephews & cousins. He also leaves to carry on his legacy his first Grandson, Liam Ronald Dandrea. Ronnie was predeceased by his father Peter; in laws William and Mary Jo Milam; brothers-in law, Dan Milam and Timothy Milam; sister-in-law, Denise Milam and nephew Timothy Milam Jr. A private burial for his immediate family will be in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Ronnie you may do so to: The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network using the link below https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1 or to: St. Padre Pio Shrine P.O. Box 203 Landisville, NJ 08326. Arrangements are under the supervision of RONE FUNERAL SERVICE, 1110 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at
www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020