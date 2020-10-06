1/1
RONALD E. MASON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RONALD E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Broomall, Pa. passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home in the presence of his family. Ron was 93 years old. He was the former husband of Frances R. (nee Rauch) Mason. The loving father of Christopher P. (Barbara) Mason, Diane M. (Mark) Bischoff, Eileen M. Kelleher, and the late Michael J. Mason, and Neal T. Mason. He is the dear pop-pop of Ian N. and Connor M. Mason. He is also the brother of Barbara (Edward) Kaufman and the late Raymond E. Mason. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation from 9 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 and to his Funeral Mass following at 10 A.M., both in St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, Pa. 19008. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pa. Donations to the Department of Veteran's Affairs, 5000 Wissahickon Ave., Phila., Pa. 19141 are appreciated. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
St. Pius X Church
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stretch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved