RONALD E. MASON

Of Broomall, Pa. passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home in the presence of his family. Ron was 93 years old. He was the former husband of Frances R. (nee Rauch) Mason. The loving father of Christopher P. (Barbara) Mason, Diane M. (Mark) Bischoff, Eileen M. Kelleher, and the late Michael J. Mason, and Neal T. Mason. He is the dear pop-pop of Ian N. and Connor M. Mason. He is also the brother of Barbara (Edward) Kaufman and the late Raymond E. Mason. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation from 9 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 and to his Funeral Mass following at 10 A.M., both in St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, Pa. 19008. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pa. Donations to the Department of Veteran's Affairs, 5000 Wissahickon Ave., Phila., Pa. 19141 are appreciated.