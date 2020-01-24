|
|
THOMPSON
RONALD FRANKLIN
87, of Philadelphia PA, formerly of Avon CT, passed away on January 21, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn NY, Ron graduated from Columbia Univer-sity and Yale Law School.
Ron devoted much of his career as in-house counsel at United Technologies Corporation for various divisions, including Otis Elevator in Paris, France.
Ron's passion was music, an active choral singer for most of his adult life. He sang with the Ann Arbor Cantata Singers, the Hartford Symphony Chorale and St. Mark's Choir in Phila.
Ron is survived by his wife, Susan Thompson; their children, Diana Thompson, Dana (Jacob) Goldberg and Zoe (Jeremy) Katz and his 4 grandchildren, whom he loved very much, Jared, Hannah and Gabriel Goldberg and Leo Zelnick.
May his memory be a blessing. Contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice or Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020