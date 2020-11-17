1/
Ronald H. Hawthorne
Age 77, on November 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Roche). Dear father of Paul Hawthorne (Siobhan), Susan Rozanski (Stephen) and Kara Chivalette (Brian). Loving grandfather of Alexa, Patrick, Kenna, Aidan, Quinne, Paige and Shane. Due to the current health crisis, Ronald's Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Parkinson Foundation or St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA. 19149. RUFFENACH

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
