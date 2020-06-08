STUBINat 85 years old, passed away on June 6th from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (nee Shreiar) of 63 years, his daughter, Norma (Gerald) Dworkin, and sons Avrohom (Shoshana) Stubin and Cary Stubin. He will also be missed by his 10 grandchildren. Ronnie grew up in Baltimore, MD and served in the Army Reserves. He was a talented and competitive athlete. He won the state championship in Track and Field for the 440 Hurdles in HS and played basketball for the University of Maryland. Ronnie also enjoyed playing volleyball and golf and loved watching sports and his children and grandchildren play them. He enjoyed country and 50's music and was a wonderful dancer. Ronnie worked for Food Fair and Pantry Pride and later ran a meat brokerage business until his retirement. A private graveside funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

