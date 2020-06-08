RONALD H. STUBIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STUBIN
RONALD H.
at 85 years old, passed away on June 6th from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (nee Shreiar) of 63 years, his daughter, Norma (Gerald) Dworkin, and sons Avrohom (Shoshana) Stubin and Cary Stubin. He will also be missed by his 10 grandchildren. Ronnie grew up in Baltimore, MD and served in the Army Reserves. He was a talented and competitive athlete. He won the state championship in Track and Field for the 440 Hurdles in HS and played basketball for the University of Maryland. Ronnie also enjoyed playing volleyball and golf and loved watching sports and his children and grandchildren play them. He enjoyed country and 50's music and was a wonderful dancer. Ronnie worked for Food Fair and Pantry Pride and later ran a meat brokerage business until his retirement. A private graveside funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved