FERRIERSuddenly on August 2, 2020 at the age of 80. Ordained to the Priesthood in 1968 from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary. In residence at St. Katherine of Siena Parish of Torresdale for the past 11 years. Father taught Physical Science and Latin at Cardinal Dougherty H.S. for 40 years; 27 of those years he was the Chaplain to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in their Provincial House in Torresdale. He was the son of the late Jeremiah and Margaret (nee Fulginiti) Ferrier. He is survived by his brother Jerry Ferrier, sister Mildred Ferrier and his nephew, Nick Ferrier. Reception of the body will take place on Thursday 9:00 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his viewing until 10:45 AM. Rev. Ronald J. Ferrier's Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Most Rev. John J. McIntyre at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will take place at St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken, PA.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

