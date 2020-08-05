1/
REV. RONALD J. FERRIER
1940 - 2020
FERRIER
REV. RONALD J.
Suddenly on August 2, 2020 at the age of 80. Ordained to the Priesthood in 1968 from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary. In residence at St. Katherine of Siena Parish of Torresdale for the past 11 years. Father taught Physical Science and Latin at Cardinal Dougherty H.S. for 40 years; 27 of those years he was the Chaplain to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in their Provincial House in Torresdale. He was the son of the late Jeremiah and Margaret (nee Fulginiti) Ferrier. He is survived by his brother Jerry Ferrier, sister Mildred Ferrier and his nephew, Nick Ferrier. Reception of the body will take place on Thursday 9:00 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his viewing until 10:45 AM. Rev. Ronald J. Ferrier's Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Most Rev. John J. McIntyre at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will take place at St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken, PA.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
August 4, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
August 3, 2020
We miss him already. Father Ferrier was a dynamic force in our parish. After talking with him we always left his presence with a smile and a lot of hope. No matter how bad “things” seemed, he shared his trust that Jesus can and will handle it. His love of mother earth and all in it was contagious.
His devotion to the Psalms was inspiring. We thank God for the gift of Fr. Ferrier. May he Rest In Peace. Love, Ray and Eleanor Rizzo.
Eleanor Rizzo
