Of Rose Tree Place, Media, PA passed away from Covid-19 on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Ron was the husband of the late Claire Rogalski Rossmeisl. Formerly of Paoli, PA, Ron was an active Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a proud alumnus of Michigan State University. Surviving are: Michael Rogalski, Geralyn Rogalski Ernst, Lisa Rogalski and Mark Rogalski and children Ronda Rossmeisl Owens, Susie Rossmeisl O'Malley, John Rossmeisl, David Rossmeisl, Ron Rossmeisl Jr., Steve Rossmeisl, Renee Ragatz Graybiel, Charles Van Orden and Christopher Van Orden; 21 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Memorial services to be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Knights of Columbus, PO Box 1133, Paoli PA 19301. Arrangements are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. PAOLI, PA.



