TROUT





July 6, 2020. Age 89. Beloved husband of the late Genevieve (nee McAllister). Loving father of Katherine (Wasyl) Soroka, Ritajean (the late George) Lomax, Ronald (Joanne), Michael (Helen), James (Kim), the late Susan and the late William. He is survived by his 14 devoted grandchildren and 10 cherished great-grand-children. Dear brother of Jean (the late Robert) Jensen, Patricia (the late Gus) Johnson, Charlotte (the late Jerry) Victor and the late Russell (Judy). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Sat. 9 - 11 A.M. atReligious Service 11 A.M.