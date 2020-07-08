1/1
RONALD K. TROUT
1931 - 2020
TROUT
RONALD K.


July 6, 2020. Age 89. Beloved husband of the late Genevieve (nee McAllister). Loving father of Katherine (Wasyl) Soroka, Ritajean (the late George) Lomax, Ronald (Joanne), Michael (Helen), James (Kim), the late Susan and the late William. He is survived by his 14 devoted grandchildren and 10 cherished great-grand-children. Dear brother of Jean (the late Robert) Jensen, Patricia (the late Gus) Johnson, Charlotte (the late Jerry) Victor and the late Russell (Judy). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Sat. 9 - 11 A.M. at THE FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem PA 19020. Religious Service 11 A.M.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
JUL
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
Funeral services provided by
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
RIP Papa Trout
Thomas Holmes
Friend
