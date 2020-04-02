|
|
KEENER
RONALD
Of Cherry Hill, NJ, died March 31, 2020. Age 81. Beloved partner of the late Paul Ptak. Loving step-father of Michael Anthony Ptak (Wanda) of Harrison, OH. Devoted uncle of Dwight and Leon Keener and other nieces and nephews. Dear brother-in-law of Theresa Shaw. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 2, 2020