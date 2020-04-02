Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD KEENER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD KEENER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD KEENER Notice
KEENER
RONALD
Of Cherry Hill, NJ, died March 31, 2020. Age 81. Beloved partner of the late Paul Ptak. Loving step-father of Michael Anthony Ptak (Wanda) of Harrison, OH. Devoted uncle of Dwight and Leon Keener and other nieces and nephews. Dear brother-in-law of Theresa Shaw. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -