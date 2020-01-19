|
HILL
RONALD L.
Jan. 15, 2020. Son of the late Andrew and Gladys. Beloved companion of 38 years to Nancy Nyce. Loving stepfather of Carole, Sharon, Robert and Michael. Grandfather of Matthew, JR, Stephanie and Joseph. Also survived by many dear great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday 9 A.M. at St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Ewing Cem. Arrs. by
GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION
215-739-3400
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020