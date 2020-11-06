1/1
Hon. Ronald R. Donatucci SR., ESQ.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed November 4, 2020. Son of the late Thomas and Yolanda (nee D'Amico). Devoted husband of Stephanie (nee Leva). Beloved father of Ronald R. Jr. (Dana), Ava Marie and the late Michael P. CFA. Grandfather of Simona Rose and Ronnie Rocco. Loving brother of Rita Donatucci and the late Thomas F., Honorable Robert C. and Maria Louisa Donatucci Marciano. Brother-in-law of Honorable Maria Donatucci, Jeannette Donatucci and Claudine (Tommy) Pipino. Son-in-law of Cathleen and Robert Leva. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ron was an attorney for over 50 years (Mattioni LTD.), held the office of Register of Wills in the City of Philadelphia for 40 years, president of Board of City Trust, Chairman of the Board of Wills Eye Hospital and a devout public servant helping many people throughout his life, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing MONDAY 5:30 – 9 P.M. and TUESDAY 8:30 – 10:45 A.M. St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral MASS will follow viewing TUESDAY 11 A.M. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request donations be Made in Ron's Memory to: Michael's Giving H.A.N.D., 1907 S. Broad St., Phila., Pa 19148 or michaelsgivinghand.org www.baldifuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Viewing
05:30 - 09:00 PM
St. Monica Church
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Viewing
08:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Monica Church
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baldi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved