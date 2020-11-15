75, of Philadelphia, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, with his beloved husband, Alan, and adored dog, Sophie, by his side. Born July 25th, 1945 in Jackson Heights, Queens New York, Ron was the son of the late Alex J. And Jeanette E. (Danielski) Andrews. Ron spent his childhood in Brooklyn and Jackson Heights, and later, Highland and Lakemont, New York. He graduated from Dundee Central School in 1963 and studied Advertising, Art and Design at Syracuse University. He moved to Philadelphia in May, 1971 with brother, Terry. Shortly thereafter, he met Alan. Ron was a well-respected hair colorist and stylist for 38 years, and developed many enduring friendships with clients throughout his career thanks to his warm and open nature. He was so full of life, his energy and laugh were contagious, and his talents were limitless. He was a brilliant artist and photographer and had a gift for interior design and gardening. He was an excellent chef and baker and appreciated good food, whether it be a meal at one of Philadelphia's finest restaurants, a perfect slice of pizza in NYC, a lobster roll on Cape Cod, or Alan's roast chicken. And no summer evening was complete without an ice cream. He enjoyed attending movies, the symphony and the opera, was knowledgeable about all genres of music, and was a wonderful dancer. In high school, he won a local dance contest doing the Mashed Potato and was awarded $300, no small amount in the early 60's! He later appeared several times on American Bandstand. Ron's memory and knowledge of everything from family history to current events to pop culture was unrivaled; he completed The NY Times crossword puzzle daily and read voraciously, rarely without a book or newspaper in hand. He was an avid and enthusiastic traveler and especially treasured his and Alan's frequent trips to Paris, Montreal, San Francisco and NYC, as well their annual summer trip to Provincetown, MA. He was proud of his 27 years of sobriety, and steadfastly, but quietly, supported organizations that helped others in their journey. Above all else, Ron's legacy will be how much he was loved by his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by Alan, his best friend and great love, with whom he was celebrating 49 years together this month. They were among the first couples to apply for a civil when it became legal in New Jersey in 2002, and were legally married in 2013. He is also loved and survived by his brother, Terrance "Terry" (Mary Romeo) Andrews of Chester,MD; a sister Pamela (Stephen) Acker of Plum Point, NY; his niece Lauren (Dana) Alexander, and their children Duncan, Emerson and Andrew, of Needham MA and his nephew, Daniel (Nicole) Acker and their daughter, Madelyn, of Collegeville, Pa. "RaRa" adored and was adored by his great-nieces and nephews, and he will forever be remembered by them for his boundless love, silliness and affection. He also leaves and will be dearly missed by many close friends. So for now, I say goodbye with all my heart until I can hold you tight in my arms again. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net