Of Warwick died peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020. Loving husband of Eleanor (nee Bartosiewicz). Devoted father of Janet Weindorfer (John), Gary Sitko (Cathy Jo), and Marlene DiMarino (Raymond). Also survived by his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Weindorfer (Ryan Samaniego), Megan Weindorfer and Gary Sitko Jr.; his brother, Stanley Sitko; and sister-in-law, Dolores Bartosiewicz. Services and Interment will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. www.fluehr.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
