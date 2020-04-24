Home

RONALD WAXMAN

RONALD WAXMAN Notice
WAXMAN
RONALD
April 20, 2020; of Ardmore, PA; beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee Gorman); loving father of Brad Waxman (Sharon) and Linda Wasserman (Dennis); cherished grandfather of Sara Wasserman (Fredy Chaparro), Joshua Wasserman (Sarah), Zachary Waxman (Victoria) and Mackenzie Waxman; adored great-grandfather of Mariana, Taran, Ruby and Gabriela; devoted brother of Myron Waxman (Janet). Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to COVID 19 Employee Emergency Fund, supporting Main Line Health.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020
