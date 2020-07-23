1/1
RONNIE SUSAN (Milstein) LEVY
LEVY
RONNIE SUSAN (nee Milstein)


79, of Philadelphia passed away on July 18, 2020. She was the cherished wife of the late Marvin B. Levy, the love of her life for 34 years. Survived by her brother Lyle (Maria) Milstein, niece Nicole Milstein and nephew Dr. Mitchell Milstein. Ronnie was an upbeat, happy person, who enjoyed travel, especially cruising, running 5k races, reading, Craft shows, Wawa coffee and her fabulous friends. She considered life a great adventure and lived it to the fullest. No matter the season of the year, Ronnie could be seen wearing her running clothes with a large cappuccino in hand! She will be forever grateful for the friendship and love of her friends Bebe, Zandra, Joe, Bea, Lorna, Gail and Mary. Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, www. glioblastomafoundation.org.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Will miss Ronnie a lot. She was always an inspiration for me with my running. Very compassionate, loving, understanding. RIP! Love you.
bonnie kanefsky
Friend
July 23, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
