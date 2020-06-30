ROOSEVELT COLEY

Or Copy this URL to Share

88, Bishop and founder of Mt. Calvary Apostolic Church, now Christian Harvest Worship Center (CHWC), Albion (Berlin), NJ, transitioned to glory on Sun., June 21, 2020. Public Viewings are at CHWC, 224 Walnut Ave., Berlin, NJ 08009 on Wed, July 1st, 9-11 A.M. and 5-8 P.M. Private Funeral will convene at The Perfecting Church, 274 Delsea Dr., Sewell, NJ 08080, Thurs., July 2nd. Private Viewing 9-10:00 A.M. Private Service 10:00 A.M.



