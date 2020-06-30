ROOSEVELT COLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROOSEVELT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLEY
ROOSEVELT
88, Bishop and founder of Mt. Calvary Apostolic Church, now Christian Harvest Worship Center (CHWC), Albion (Berlin), NJ, transitioned to glory on Sun., June 21, 2020. Public Viewings are at CHWC, 224 Walnut Ave., Berlin, NJ 08009 on Wed, July 1st, 9-11 A.M. and 5-8 P.M. Private Funeral will convene at The Perfecting Church, 274 Delsea Dr., Sewell, NJ 08080, Thurs., July 2nd. Private Viewing 9-10:00 A.M. Private Service 10:00 A.M.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved