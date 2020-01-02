Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROS ZACHARATOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROS DEMETRIOS "ROME" ZACHARATOS OMI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROS DEMETRIOS "ROME" ZACHARATOS OMI Notice
ZACHARATOS
OMIROS "ROME" DEMETRIOS


of Broomall, PA, age 49, Dec. 29, 2019. The eldest son of Antonios and Niki Zacharatos. A skilled electrician of Local 98, many knew Omiros for his kindhearted-ness and willingness to help others. A rock, we often called on him for guidance during difficult times. He was truly an inspiration and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father Antonios. He is survived by his mother Niki; brothers Nicholaos (Carlen), Robert (Stephanie), and Jerry (Justine); nephews and nieces Antonios, Jason, Sophia, Anthony, Alexander, Leonidas, and Niki. Viewing 10:15 A.M. Friday Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Upper Darby, PA. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Donations may be made to upper named church.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -