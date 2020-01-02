|
ZACHARATOS
OMIROS "ROME" DEMETRIOS
of Broomall, PA, age 49, Dec. 29, 2019. The eldest son of Antonios and Niki Zacharatos. A skilled electrician of Local 98, many knew Omiros for his kindhearted-ness and willingness to help others. A rock, we often called on him for guidance during difficult times. He was truly an inspiration and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father Antonios. He is survived by his mother Niki; brothers Nicholaos (Carlen), Robert (Stephanie), and Jerry (Justine); nephews and nieces Antonios, Jason, Sophia, Anthony, Alexander, Leonidas, and Niki. Viewing 10:15 A.M. Friday Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Upper Darby, PA. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Donations may be made to upper named church.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020