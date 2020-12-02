1/
ROSALIA (nee FARINELLI) MARINELLI
Age 79, Nov. 29, 2020. Beloved wife of 58 years to Giuliano Marinelli. Devoted mother of Daniel (Rosalinda) and Stephen (Bridget) Marinelli. Loving grandmother of April (Anthony) D'Allessandro, Anthony Thomas and Kristina Marinelli, Sharron, Samantha, Sara, Stephanie and Sydney Nelson. Great grandmother of Anthony, Julian and Hazel Rose. Dear sister of Nanda (Joel) Perlman and the late Massimo Farinelli. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sat. morning 9 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 and/or St. Monica Manor, 2509 S. 4th St., Phila., PA 19148 in Rosalia's memory. Please Share condolences at: www.gangemifuneralhome.net


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Monica Church
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
