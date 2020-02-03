Home

Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
ROSALIE (Greco) CROCETTO-LIEBERMAN

ROSALIE (Greco) CROCETTO-LIEBERMAN Notice
CROCETTO-LIEBERMAN
ROSALIE (nee Greco)
Age 79, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on January 30, 2020. Roe owned and operated Stan's King of Sandwiches in Philadelphia for many years with her husband Bill. Beloved wife of the late Frank "Dusty" Crocetto and the late William "Bill" Lieberman. Devoted mother of Michael J. Crocetto. Loving grandmother of Olivia Rose Crocetto. She is predeceased by her siblings Josephine DeMarco, Joseph Greco, JoAnn "Jennie" Gormley, John Greco, Jr., and Robert Greco. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, February 6th from 7:00 - 8:30 PM and Friday, February 7th 10:00 - 11:00 AM, where a service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Entombment will follow in Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020
