FOGLIO
ROSALIE LUCY (nee Vecchio)
Age 73, on June 29, 2020. Of Palmyra and formerly of NE Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late Anthony R. Foglio, Jr. Loving mother of Elena Beth Howley and Dana-Gabrielle (Sandy) Stewart. Loving grandmother of Thomas Michael and Matthew James Anthony Howley and Alexander Richard and Aidan Thomas Stewart. Sister of Joseph (Iris Shorin) Vecchio and Sister-in-Law to Mary Theresa (Mike) Griffith. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, July 6th from 9-10:30 a.m. at GIVNISH OF CINNAMINSON 1200 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ. Social distancing and gathering restrictions will be in effect, all visitors will be required to wear a facial covering. A private Funeral Mass will be at Sacred Heart Church, Riverton. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA and the public is invited to attend. To share your fondest memory of Rosalie please click on our "Tribute Wall" tab. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America.
ROSALIE LUCY (nee Vecchio)
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.