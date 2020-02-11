Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Montefiore Cem. (Sec. 18-A)
600 Church Road
Jenkin-town, PA
Shiva
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Sarah and Adam Allen
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Sarah and Adam Allen
ALLEN
ROSALYN (nee Friedland)
Feb. 8, 2020. Wife of the late Sidney. Mother of Bruce S. (Sheila) Allen, Esq., Barry T. (Vicki) Allen, and the late Mark H. Allen. Sister of Paul (Shirley) Friedland. Grandmother of Jayne (Andrew) Berger, Adam (Sarah) Allen, Justin Allen, Andrew Allen, Ember Allen and Geoffrey (Sayla) Allen. Great grandmother of Samantha and Elizabeth. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday 11 A.M. precisely at the Montefiore Cem. (Sec. 18-A), 600 Church Road, Jenkin-town, PA 19046. Shiva will be observed Wednesday and Thursday 6-8 P.M. at the home Sarah and Adam Allen. Minyan at 6:30 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020
