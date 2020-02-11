|
|
ALLEN
ROSALYN (nee Friedland)
Feb. 8, 2020. Wife of the late Sidney. Mother of Bruce S. (Sheila) Allen, Esq., Barry T. (Vicki) Allen, and the late Mark H. Allen. Sister of Paul (Shirley) Friedland. Grandmother of Jayne (Andrew) Berger, Adam (Sarah) Allen, Justin Allen, Andrew Allen, Ember Allen and Geoffrey (Sayla) Allen. Great grandmother of Samantha and Elizabeth. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday 11 A.M. precisely at the Montefiore Cem. (Sec. 18-A), 600 Church Road, Jenkin-town, PA 19046. Shiva will be observed Wednesday and Thursday 6-8 P.M. at the home Sarah and Adam Allen. Minyan at 6:30 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020