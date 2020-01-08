|
TEITELMAN
ROSALYN F. (nee Mackler)
Jan. 4, 2020. Wife of the late Julius. Mother of Barbara and the late Alan. Sister of Sandra Hirshfield and the late Al Mackler. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday 12 Noon precisely at King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, PA (Sec. Z4C). Contributions in her memory may be made to Empire Hospice Care, 13701 Riverside Dr. #512, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423, www.empirehospicecare.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020