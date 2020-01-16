|
|
GOLDMAN
ROSALYN (nee Rothberg)
On January 15, 2020 beloved wife of the late Bobby (Robert) Goldman and devoted mother of Mona and Marc Yudkoff and Bonnie and Jay Eisner, loving Bubby of Dari and Jon Pogach, Aliza and Ariel Glasner, Shira Yudkoff and Peter Clark, Samuel and Ariel Eisner and David Eisner. Cherished and adored Bubby Roz To Raviv, Na'ama, Sivan, Lev, Raffi, Ori, Roi and EyAl. Beloved sister-in-law of Yetta (Pupie) Goldman. She will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday, promptly at 12 Noon at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Interment will follow for immediate family. Shiva will be observed at the home of Mona and Marc Yudkoff through Wednesday morning. Contributions in her memory may be made to Project HOME at www.projecthome.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020