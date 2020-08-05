VENNERIROSANNA M. (nee Yanni)
Wife of A. Joseph Venneri, DMD, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was 87. In addition to her husband, she is the loving mother of Diane, Denise, Doreen, Joe (Lucia) and beloved grandmother of JP, Jillian, Jack and Douglas. She is preceded in death by her loving mother Rose, sister Dolores and grandparents Jenny and John Mercurio.
Rosanna was a gourmet cook whose table always fit one more. She and her husband grew a successful dental practice for over fifty years. Rosanna was an active member of the Heritage Creek Community. She served in leadership positions on several committees, including The Questers. She was an avid Bunco and Mahjong player, as well as an enthusiastic bocce ball team member (2nd place 2018 Championship Team). Rosanna most recently was a resident of Ann's Choice in Warminster.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Celebration on Friday, 11:30 A.M., August 7, 2020 at St. Cyril of Jerusalem, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA. Her Interment
will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rosanna's name to the American Cancer Society
P.O. Box, 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
or 1-800-227-2345