1/
ROSANNA M. (Yanni) VENNERI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VENNERI
ROSANNA M. (nee Yanni)
Wife of A. Joseph Venneri, DMD, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was 87. In addition to her husband, she is the loving mother of Diane, Denise, Doreen, Joe (Lucia) and beloved grandmother of JP, Jillian, Jack and Douglas. She is preceded in death by her loving mother Rose, sister Dolores and grandparents Jenny and John Mercurio.
Rosanna was a gourmet cook whose table always fit one more. She and her husband grew a successful dental practice for over fifty years. Rosanna was an active member of the Heritage Creek Community. She served in leadership positions on several committees, including The Questers. She was an avid Bunco and Mahjong player, as well as an enthusiastic bocce ball team member (2nd place 2018 Championship Team). Rosanna most recently was a resident of Ann's Choice in Warminster.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Celebration on Friday, 11:30 A.M., August 7, 2020 at St. Cyril of Jerusalem, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA. Her Interment
will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rosanna's name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box, 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123,
www.cancer.org. or 1-800-227-2345
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
St. Cyril of Jerusalem
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirk & Nice Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved