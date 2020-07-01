ROSE ANNE (Hayes) AMOROSO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AMOROSO
ROSE ANNE (nee Hayes)
Of Phila, formerly of Drexel Hill, peacefully surrounded by her family on Sat, Jun 27, 2020, age 88. Beloved wife of the late John Amoroso; loving mother of Margaret Silver (Stuart); caring grandmother of Vincent Silver (Dana) and Zachary Silver; and loving sister of Robert Hayes (Anne).
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Rose Anne's Life Celebration on Friday, July 3, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. followed by her Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila, PA 19154. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the SPCA would be greatly appre-ciated. To donate please visit https://www.pspca.org/donate.

www.lifecelebration.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved