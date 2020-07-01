AMOROSO
ROSE ANNE (nee Hayes)
Of Phila, formerly of Drexel Hill, peacefully surrounded by her family on Sat, Jun 27, 2020, age 88. Beloved wife of the late John Amoroso; loving mother of Margaret Silver (Stuart); caring grandmother of Vincent Silver (Dana) and Zachary Silver; and loving sister of Robert Hayes (Anne).
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Rose Anne's Life Celebration on Friday, July 3, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. followed by her Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila, PA 19154. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the SPCA would be greatly appre-ciated. To donate please visit https://www.pspca.org/donate.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.