ROSE ANNE (Smykal) GALLAGHER

ROSE ANNE (Smykal) GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER
ROSE ANNE (nee Smykal)


Feb. 24, 2020. Age 77. Beloved wife of Bernard M. Loving mother of Bernard (Melanie) and Melissa (Brian) McCrane. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Malaina, Mia Loryn, Evan and Matthew. Dear sister of Jack Symkal, Joan (the late Thomas) Holt, and the late Mary Bruce, Robert, Patrick and Stephen. Dear cousin of Alberta DeMasi. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday, 9 -10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Rose Anne would appreciate donations made in her grandson, Ryan's name to Autism Cares Foundation, www.Autismcaresfoundation.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020
