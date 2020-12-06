On December 3, 2020 Wife of the late Samuel Cooperman, mother of Margie (David) Rosenberg and Laurie (Phil Frank) Dameshek. Stepmother of Joel (Gail) Cooperman, Marcie (Steve Bronstein) Cooperman, and Rob (Brigitte) Cooperman. Grandmother of Alex Vigderman, Jon-Michael Frank, Melanie (Charlotte) Moyer Rosenberg, Jaimie (Adi Yom Tov) Rosenberg, and Andrew Rosenberg. Great grandmother of Brynlee. Step grandmother of Shari (David) Reichenberg, Lindsay (Aaron McFarlane) Brin, Sasha (Adin) Nelson, Jesse Cooperman, Carly (Matthew) Streisfeld, Jason (Laurie) Bronstein, and Jennifer (Felix Sargent) Bronstein. Step great grandmother of Riley, Layla, Hayden, Sawyer, Netanel, Ilana, Samuel, Noah, and Eloise. Services and Interment private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House or the American Red Cross. www.levinefuneral.com