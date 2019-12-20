Home

ROSE E. (Paneghello) FESI

ROSE E. (Paneghello) FESI Notice
FESI
ROSE E. (nee Paneghello)


Age 95, on December 18th, 2019. Rose was the devoted wife of Nunzio " Jack" , married over 64 years. She was the loving mother of Rosemary McAleese, Nancy Carroll (Tom), and Leonard Fesi. She will be sadly missed by her 8 grand-children; 6 great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and by all who knew her. Relatives and Friends are invited to Rose's Life Celebration Sunday; December 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 P.M. at the JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME 10975 Academy Road and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Jerome church and to partici-pate in her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. To share your fondest memories of Rose, please visit:

www.lifecelebration.com
1-877-GIVNISH

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019
