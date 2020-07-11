1/
ROSE F. SCHWARTZ
SCHWARTZ
ROSE F.
91, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 after a valiant ten-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Graveside Services and Burial will be private. Shiva will be observed remotely. Donations in her memory may be made to Hadassah c/o Ilene Fisher, 5434 Dante Ave., Vine-land, NJ 08361 or the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill NJ 08034.
Arrangements are under the direction of the RONE FUNERAL SERVICE. To send condolences and view obituary please visit:

ronefuneralservice.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 11, 2020.
