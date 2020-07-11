SCHWARTZROSE F.
91, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 after a valiant ten-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Graveside Services and Burial will be private. Shiva will be observed remotely. Donations in her memory may be made to Hadassah c/o Ilene Fisher, 5434 Dante Ave., Vine-land, NJ 08361 or the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill NJ 08034.
